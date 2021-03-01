Vijayawada: Veteran music composer Jakkula Premji felicitated

Vijayawada: SamathaSeva Samithi felicitated noted music composer and director Jakkula Premji in connection with its 10th anniversary at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College here on Saturday evening.

Jakkula Premji was born in 1932 at Manikonda village of Krishna district. He was very fascinated with music and learnt classical music in Vijayawada Music College and qualified. He did graduation, BEd and joined Kurmayya High School, Vijayawada. He served 30 years in the same school as a teacher. His mentor Pandit JVS Rao was instrumental in his success in music.

Premji was an approved music composer for both All India Radio and Doordarshan. He composed several light music songs and for dramas at AIR and Doordarshan. He was music director for the movie 'PunadiRallu', which was a milestone for movie actor Chiranjeevi. Premji received 'Nandi award' for the same movie as best music director. He also composed background music for many dramas. He bagged 'Nandi Award' for the drama 'Prema Samrajyam' in 2000.

The Samatha Seva Samithi honoured Premji with 'Gandapenderam'. Many local organisations and music lovers also greeted Premji. Chinta Venkateswarlu organised the felicitation event.

Veeranki Nageswara Rao was also felicitated on the occasion for his excellent service to society and literature.

Dr AV Ranga Rao, Ghantasala Venkata Krishna, A Krishna Murthy, Koppula Ashok, Silvester, Mohammad Khaza, Swathi, Sravya and others participated in the programme.