Vijayawada: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu releases CD on 'Jagannadhashtakam'

Vijayawada: Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu released a CD on 'Jagannathashtakam', containing the spiritual songs praising the glory of Lord Jagannath and highlighting Jagannath philosophy, brought out by Prasenjit Harichandan, chairman of Divine Capsule, a spiritual organisation and the son of Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

Speaking on the occasion Venkaiah Naidu said that the 'Jagannath Philosophy' is a synthesis of all different cultural trends and religious ideologies of our country and that the Jagannath culture does not discriminate devotees on the basis of caste, creed or religion and that is the reason for its popularity across the world. He further said that in the presentday situation of increasing materialism and social tensions across the world, promoting spirituality is the need of the hour. He stressed on the need to carry forward the spiritual heritage of our country.

Venkaiah Naidu recalled that the 'Jagannathashtakam' was rendered by Jagadguru Adi Sankaracharya in the praise of Lord Jagannath, during his visit to Puri. He complimented Prasenjit for his efforts in bringing out the CD, singer Suresh Wadekar and music director Jagyan Dash for their creative composing of the spiritual songs.

Prasenjit said that he was able to bring out the CD on 'Jagannathashtakam' with the divine support of Lord Jagannath and that listening to these spiritual songs would enlighten people and provide inner peace and happiness.

Several eminent persons from Odisha also participated in the programme.