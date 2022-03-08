Vijayawada: Violin, vocal concerts enthral audience

Vijayawada: Swarajhari, a music-based organisation, has celebrated its 34th anniversary on Saturday and Sunday at Sri Sivaramakrishna Kshetra Sravana Sadanam (Ramakoti). The violin concert by CS Chinmayi (Chennai) on Saturday and vocal concert of Dr Suryaprakash (Chennai) on Sunday enthralled audience.

Modumudi Sudhakar, secretary of 'Swarajhuri' provided a platform to many young and upcoming artistes to exhibit their talent. Besides encouraging the young talent, the concerts of famous personalities and noted artistes were also arranged for the elite music audience.

Chinmayi was awarded with 'Best Violinist' title. She is pursuing a degree in computer science.

Vocal concert of Dr Suryaprakash was well received by the audience. Dr Suryaprakash, a vocalist trained with his uncle Tirukkodi Kavil Rajamani at the age of seven. He had titles including 'Kalimamani' from Tamil Nadu government, 'Gana Kala Vipanchi from Mangalampalli Bala Muralikrishna.