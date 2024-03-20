Vijayawada: Visually challenged students receive scholarships

Vijayawada: Andhra Loyola College (ALC) in collaboration with Help the Blind Foundation organised an event on Tuesday focused on empowering visually-challenged students through educational scholarships.



Chennai-based Help the Blind Foundation extended scholarships worth Rs 2.45 lakh to 23 visually-challenged students from ALC, as well as other colleges in Vijayawada and Guntur.

The students are pursuing degree and postgraduate courses across various institutions.

Correspondent of ALC Fr M Sagayaraj explained the importance of human values, stating that assisting others is a fundamental human quality that every student should cultivate.

Vice-Principal (III UG and PG) Fr KM Prabhudas urged the recipients to utilise the scholarships effectively for their personal and academic development.

Surendranath Majeti, an alumnus of ALC, commended Help the Blind Foundation for its consistent efforts in supporting needy students over the past 12 years.

He shared his experience such as operating a hostel in Ayodhya Nagar here, for underprivileged students from rural areas, brings him greater satisfaction than accumulating material wealth. HoD of Biotechnology Srilakshmi, coordinator of HEPSN Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, members and volunteers of ALC-HEPSN were

present.