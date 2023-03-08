Vijayawada: VMC prepares action plan for summer water supply

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar directed the officials concerned to ensure drinking water supply during the summer. He asked them to take needful action to avoid water scarcity.

He conducted a review meeting at his Chamber at VMC office here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the VMC has been supplying protected water to citizens and around 12.41 lakh people are being provided daily water two times.

He said the VMC is supplying 187 MLD water per day. He said a summer action plan is prepared with Rs 221.03 lakh and 35 works were proposed under this.

He said that under this action plan they would provide new hand bore wells and pump sets and conduct repairs to bores.