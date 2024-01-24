Live
- Devotees Flock To Newly Consecrated Ram Mandir In Ayodhya For Second Consecutive Day
- AP Congress to receive applications for Assembly and parliament elections candidature from today
- It is uphill task for Ramesh, Parthasarathy
- Tragic Death Prompts Delhi Government Inquiry Into Alleged School Assault
- KTR campaign against BJP termed ‘downright lies’
- Ram temple extends 'darshan' timings to deal with rush
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th January 2024
- India’s coronary drug-eluting stents mkt to see 4% CAGR by 2033
- YS Jagan to visit Tirupati today to participate in ITES
- 224 million children worldwide urgently need quality education: ECW
Just In
Vijayawada: Voters urged to enrol names, if missing in list
- The final voters list is available at all polling booths in the constituency
- Form-6 can be submitted immediately to enrol their names in the voters list
Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner and Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency Electoral Registration officer (ERO) Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar has appealed to the voters to verify their names in the voters list and enrol their names in case of missing their names.
He said the Election Commission on Monday released the voters list in the state. He conducted a review meeting with the representatives of the political parties at the VMC office on Tuesday and discussed the voters list.
Speaking at the meeting, the commissioner said the final voters list is available at all polling booths in the constituency and the local voters can contact the booth level polling officers. He said the Form-6 can be submitted immediately to enrol their names in the voters list. He said there are 273754 voters in the Central assembly constituency and among them men are 133048, women 140656 and transgender voters 50.
He said there is a possibility of setting up auxiliary polling booths at five places where the voters are more than 1,400 in a booth. He said the booth-level officers submitted a report in this regard. Representatives of YSRCP, TDP, BJP, Congress, CPI, BSP participated in the review meeting.