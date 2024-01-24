Vijayawada: Voters urged to enrol names, if missing in list

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner and Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency Electoral Registration officer (ERO) Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar has appealed to the voters to verify their names in the voters list and enrol their names in case of missing their names.

He said the Election Commission on Monday released the voters list in the state. He conducted a review meeting with the representatives of the political parties at the VMC office on Tuesday and discussed the voters list.

Speaking at the meeting, the commissioner said the final voters list is available at all polling booths in the constituency and the local voters can contact the booth level polling officers. He said the Form-6 can be submitted immediately to enrol their names in the voters list. He said there are 273754 voters in the Central assembly constituency and among them men are 133048, women 140656 and transgender voters 50.

He said there is a possibility of setting up auxiliary polling booths at five places where the voters are more than 1,400 in a booth. He said the booth-level officers submitted a report in this regard. Representatives of YSRCP, TDP, BJP, Congress, CPI, BSP participated in the review meeting.