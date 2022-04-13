  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Weavers societies to receive dues

Minister for handlooms and textiles Gudivada Amarnath
x

Minister for handlooms and textiles Gudivada Amarnath

Highlights

Handloom and textiles minister Amarnath opens Apco showroom at Vijayawada airport

Vijayawada: Minister for handlooms and textiles Gudivada Amarnath said the state government has decided to release dues of handloom weavers societies. He inaugurated Apco showroom at Vijayawada airport on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the Netanna Nestham scheme being implemented in the state drew the attention of several other states.

Apco chairman Chillapalli Mohana Rao said Apco show rooms were inaugurated recently at Ongole, Guntur and Kadapa and a mega showroom will be opened soon in Vijayawada Pinnamaneni Polyclinic road. Apco MD Ch Nagarani said Apco showrooms will be opened in Telangana also.

Handloom and textiles joint director Kannababu, marketing manager Ramesh Babu and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X