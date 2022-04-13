Vijayawada: Weavers societies to receive dues

Vijayawada: Minister for handlooms and textiles Gudivada Amarnath said the state government has decided to release dues of handloom weavers societies. He inaugurated Apco showroom at Vijayawada airport on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the Netanna Nestham scheme being implemented in the state drew the attention of several other states.

Apco chairman Chillapalli Mohana Rao said Apco show rooms were inaugurated recently at Ongole, Guntur and Kadapa and a mega showroom will be opened soon in Vijayawada Pinnamaneni Polyclinic road. Apco MD Ch Nagarani said Apco showrooms will be opened in Telangana also.

Handloom and textiles joint director Kannababu, marketing manager Ramesh Babu and others were present.