Vijayawada: Webinar on agri business from Dec 2

Vijayawada: Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is organising a five-day webinar on entrepreneurship development in agri-business from December 2 to 7.

FAPCCI programme executive Sheik Sahabuddin said in a statement here on Monday that agriculture is the predominant sector for livelihood in the country. This sector has emerged with vast opportunities for generating employment and has great potential for inducing technological innovation.

As the population continues to grow more efforts and innovations will be needed in order to increase agriculture production, improve the global supply chain, reduce food losses and minimise waste in order to cater nutritious food to millions of the people. While increasing the agriculture production adequate opportunities for business creation and economic growth need also to be considered. He said that agri-business entrepreneurship programme supports the growth of competitive agro-processing enterprises by advancing innovation in products, processes and business models.

Sahabuddin said that the training programme is conceived with the objectives to create sufficient insights into different dimensions entrepreneurship, to promote entrepreneurial skills and to understand the issues related to project formulations and project preparation techniques, to provide adequate information on the employment opportunities in the agri-business sector.

Experts from reputed national institutions like ICRISAT, NABARD, MANAGE and others would address the sessions and provide necessary information on the training subject to the participants. The training duration would be three hours per day from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm from December 2.

Aspiring entrepreneurs, start-ups and SMEs, professionals, students, consultants and NGOs, and people who are planning to start an enterprise in agribusiness domains may attend the webinar.

Those are interested may contact Sheik Sahabuddin and K Srikanth on phone numbers 8008579624 and 9391422821respectively for further details.