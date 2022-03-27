Vijayawada: White paper sought on liquor revenue

Vijayawada: TDP has alleged that under the rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government, illicit and cheap liquor is flowing everywhere in the state and demanded a white paper on revenue from liquor. Party politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Saturday said that while irrigation water flowed under TDP rule, illicit and cheap liquor is flowing under YSRCP rule. The former minister termed it 'moral bankruptcy' on the part of the ruling YSRCP leaders to blame the N Chandrababu Naidu government for everything even after three years rule.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking lives of innocent people by supplying his own 'J-brands' which are severely harmful and life-threatening, he said referring to deaths of 19 persons due to alleged illicit liquor in Jangareddygudem town during last few days.

The TDP leader claimed that the ruling YSRCP leaders were earning from cheap liquor, ganja and drugs 10 times more than the liquor revenue coming to the state government. The TDP leader demanded a white paper on liquor sales, revenue and debts raised during the past three years.

He said the government should come out with details of the loans taken through the excise department and the beverages corporation. "How much interest was being paid? Which properties were mortgaged for those loans? For what those multi-crore loans were spent? The Government should reveal if it applied for more loans," he said.

Ramakrishnudu demanded the government to disclose the names of distilleries from which harmful cheap liquor brands were being bought. Why were these brands being bought without releasing tenders, he asked while seeking details on the quality of these brands. The TDP leader said the YSRCP brought Pegasus to the fore only to divert the public attention from rising public resentment. The Jagan government was afraid of the backlash on liquor deaths, commissions and loans. Some uneducated YSRCP leaders had no idea about the spelling of Pegasus but they were throwing mud on the TDP regime, he said.