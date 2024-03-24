Vijayawada: Will not forget those who sacrificed seats, says N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada : TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday made it clear that the TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP have entered into an alliance keeping in view only the interests of the state but not for any political or personal benefit.

Chairing the workshop of the leaders of all the three alliance partners in Vijayawada, Chandrababu Naidu appealed to all the leaders to move together collectively without any egos as there is every need for the three parties to be cautious in these elections. Expressing concern that misuse of power has reached its peak during the YSRCP rule, Chandrababu said desired results are possible only if care is taken in the selection of candidates.

The BJP which is the alliance partner is in power at the Centre while Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has come forward for a tie-up as he feels that if the YSRCP is back in power the state will suffer heavily and he also does not want the anti-incumbency vote to get divided, he said.

Stating that Pawan Kalyan is a leader with certain policies, Chandrababu said that all the Jana Sena activists are working with dedication under his leadership.

Maintaining that the TDP has its own credibility, Chandrababu said that he has been playing a crucial role in the selection of candidates since beginning. Admitting that all those aspirants could not be fielded in these elections as the TDP has entered into an alliance with the two parties, Chandrababu Naidu said, “When we want the state to be victorious, we have to make certain sacrifices. We could not field some senior leaders who have been aspiring to contest the polls like Gandi Babbji who wanted to be in the race from Vizag (South), Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao from Mylavaram, Sridhar from Pedakurapadu and several others due to the tie-up with the two parties,” he said.

The Jana Sena leaders are also facing a similar situation, he said and stated that they have to make certain sacrifices in the interest of the state though they have been working hard for the progress of the party. "I will never forget all those who have sacrificed their seats,” Chandrababu told the leaders.

Expressing confidence that the NDA will come back to power at the Centre by winning more than 400 seats across the country, Chandrababu Naidu said, “We are also coming to power in the state by winning 160 seats and we are emerging victorious in at least 24 Lok Sabha seats too.” Making an appeal to the party leaders to meet again at the same venue soon, he said that the election campaign will begin soon by the party.

Observing that the selection of candidates this time is done by all the three parties, he said that they had to spend sleepless nights for their selection. "The common goal of all the three parties is that all the candidates should win the polls. We should fight on behalf of the people successfully and get the votes and the Lok Satta too extended its support for us,” Chandrababu said.

Maintaining that political re-engineering is now becoming a necessity, he felt that if weak candidates who do not have public support are in the race it will have its impact on other constituencies. "This is the reason the candidates have been selected after social re-engineering to get them elected,” he added.

He said TDP has decided to develop the state in a way the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is taking the country forward, he said and promised to transform the state into a poverty-free Andhra Pradesh. There is a need for digital currency to control the parties like the YSRCP, he felt and predicted that in the coming 10 years there will be total digital currency in the country.

“I have never expected to see a Chief Minister like Jagan Mohan Reddy in my life as he is the only Chief Minister who converted politics into business. He has been surviving by uttering blatant lies everyday," Chandrababu said. A fake news has been created that the BJP state unit president D Purandeswari has resigned from her post and even another fake press note in his name was also created that there will be no alliance with the BJP after the Polavaram and Amaravati are completed, he mentioned.

Pointing out that 25,000 kg drugs were seized in Visakhapatnam recently, he said that when the TDP was fighting against the drug abuse the party offices were attacked. "I have undertaken two-day fast against these attacks and the DGP did not bother to pay heed to the complaints lodged by us on these attacks and on the large-scale drug abuse," he regretted.