Vijayawada: Youth hold protest demanding jobs

Police arresting student unions leaders, who staged a protest at Lenin Centre in Vijayawada on Thursday Photo: Ch Venkata Mastan
Police arresting student unions leaders, who staged a protest at Lenin Centre in Vijayawada on Thursday Photo: Ch Venkata Mastan

Police arrested scores of youth, who staged a protest at Lenin Centre here on Thursday, demanding that the government should fill the posts lying vacant in government departments.

Vijayawada: Police arrested scores of youth, who staged a protest at Lenin Centre here on Thursday, demanding that the government should fill the posts lying vacant in government departments.

As part of the State-wide protests called by students and youth organisations in the State, hundreds of youth holding banners and placards staged a protest. Leaders of AIYF, DFYI, SFI, AISF, PDSU and other organisations staged a protest denouncing the inaction of the State government in filling the vacant posts.

They demanded the YSRCP government to fill the jobs as per the job chart announced by the government to recruit the staff. The protestors said the unemployment problem is increasing in the State but there was no response from the government to solve the problem.

The police arrested youth and took them to various police stations. They were released on bail later.

