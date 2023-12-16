Vijayawada: YSRCP is a sinking boat, says N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada : Maintaining that the cycle will move much faster than now in January and by February the fan will break into pieces for its speed, the TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said here on Friday that beyond caste, religion and regional differences all the people want a better future for them and for their children.

MLAs Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy and Undavalli Sridevi along with thousands of their supporters joined the TDP in the presence of Chandrababu Naidu. Also, industrialist Dasaripalli Jayachadra Reddy and the former MLA Bhudeti Rajaiah along with their supporters also joined the TDP.

Welcoming all those who joined the TDP in his presence, Naidu said that the YSRCP has already started feeling shaky. Stating that the YSRCP is a sinking ship and all the leaders are trying to escape from it, the former chief minister said that in a democracy any leader should serve the public and should be a trustee for the public money.

“It is four years and nine months since this party has come to power and no one knows where the Chief Minister, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy, will go. Did he ever meet the public to know the problems they are facing,” Mr Chandrababu asked. Mr Jagan does not meet his own party MLAs and does not give appointments to his sister and mother, he said and stated that those who have self-respect never try to meet Mr Jagan.

Pointing out that his own party MP K Raghurama krishna Raju, was subjected to torture in police custody, the TDP supremo said that he directed his party MLAs to do all mischievous things and is replacing them now. Jagan should talk about ethics and ideals only after he allots the Pulivendula Assembly seat to a BC and get the candidate elected from there, he felt.

5) Mr Jagan promised to cancel the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) within a week of coming to power and how many weeks have passed by and why he failed to implement it 6) What happened to the promises made to the Anganwadi workers while salaries were revised for them during the TDP regime. 7) Sand was supplied free of cost during the TDP regime and now a tractor load of sand is being sold at Rs 6,000 and Mr Jagan has looted sand worth Rs 40,000 cr. 8) What happened to the people’s capital Amaravathi. Did he not announce before the 2019 elections that Amaravathi will continue to be the capital and whether he has taken a ‘U’ turn on it or not. 9) Why is he hiking the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, RTC and the power charges and 10) Did he construct roads anywhere in the State, including in rural areas, except the roads paid during the TDP regime.