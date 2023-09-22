Vijayawada: YSRCP MLAs made provocative comments in House, alleges Atchanna

Vijayawada : TDP state president K Atchannaidu alleged that the YSRCP members made provocative comments in the Assembly and stated that the Speaker had not taken action against them.

Attchannaidu spoke to the media at the Assembly after the suspension of 15 MLAs following the pandemonium in the House on the first day of the five-day session that began on Thursday.

The TDP legislators had demanded the adjournment motion and debate on the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the alleged AP Skill Development Corporation scam. As soon as the question hour started, the TDP legislators moved close to the Speaker’s podium and raised slogans against the arrest of Naidu. The House was out of control as the ruling party MLAs also shouted opposing the behavior of the TDP legislators in the Assembly.

The Speaker had suspended 15 TDP MLAs. Later, Atchannaidu and Nandamuri Balakrishna spoke to the media. Atchannaidu alleged that Speaker Tammineni Sitaram had not taken action against the YSRCP legislators and alleged that the ruling party MLAs made some provocative comments against the TDP members. Stating that Speaker gave warning to only Balakrishna, he questioned how far it was correct. He alleged the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu was illegal and pointed out that there are no facilities for Naidu in the central jail in Rajamahendravaram.

Balakrishna alleged that dictatorial rule prevailed in Andhra Pradesh. He reacted sharply to the suspension of 15 MLAs from Assembly session on the first day of the session. Balakrishna alleged that state government failed to develop the state and generate employment. He questioned under what section the TDP national president was arrested. He strongly condemned the arrest of Naidu and demanded withdrawing of CID cases against him.