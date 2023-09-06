  • Menu
Violin solo by Kamakshi impresses audience

Ambatipudi Kamakshi performing violin solo in a programme organised by Swarajhuri
Vijayawada: Swarajhari, a music based organisation is conducting monthly programmes for the last 36 years and organised the birthday celebrations of Gadde Venkata Ramakumari, a well-known musician at Sivarama Krishna Kshetram here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, a violin solo of Ambatipudi Kamakshi was organised.

Kamakshi commenced the concert with ‘Swaminatha paripaalaya’ in Nata ragam and continued with keerthans like ‘Nani brova’ the composition of Syamasastri in Lalita raga,

‘Sivakameswari chintaye’ the deekshitar keerthans in Kalyani raga. She concluded the concert with ‘Thillana’ composed by Lalhidi Jayaraman in Sindhubhairavi raga.

The rich experience of Kamakshi in violin has impressed the audience and received appreciation. The violin concert was instrumentally supported by Kundurthi Aravind on mridangam and M Haribabu on ghatam.

