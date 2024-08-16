VIT-AP celebrates 78th Independence Day with grandeur

Vijayawada: VIT-AP University celebrated the 78th Independence Day with great pomp on Thursday. The chief guest, Elavarasu Krishnan - Vice President, Dell Technologies, Bangalore, graced the occasion and hoisted the national flag.

During the event, Chief Guest Elavarasu Krishnan honoured a total of 9 unsung heroes award recipients: Two from the NDRF, 5 municipal workers, and two DMHO medical staff. Each recipient was presented with a memento and a cash reward of `25,000.

Elavarasu Krishnan commended VIT-AP University for its annual recognition of unsung heroes who have made significant contributions to society and in some cases, sacrificed their own lives to save others. He praised the university for its commitment to honour individuals on Independence and Republic Day every year.

Vice Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Student Welfare Deputy Director Dr SK Khadeer Pasha, along with faculty, staff, students, and others were present.