VIT-AP hosts IEEE meet on AI, Signal Processing

Vijayawada: The Second International Conference on Artificial intelligence and Signal processing being organised by the School of Electronics Engineering, VIT-AP University, was inaugurated by chief guest Srinivas Lingam, vice-president, Data Center and AI Group, Intel Corporation. The conference is organised in co-ordination with IEEE Guntur Subsection and Technically Co-sponsored by IEEE Hyderabad section in the presence of guest of honour Prof Tokunbo Ogunfunmi from Santa Clara University, USA virtually on Saturday.

Srinivas Lingam in his inaugural address said the focus of this forum is to present the latest developments in the area of Artificial Intelligence and Signal Processing and bring together the researchers and practitioners, from both academia and industry.

Prof Tokunbo Ogunfunmi from Santa Clara University, USA said that the conference is also intended to publish visionary papers with unique and novel contributions so that the innovations in this aspect are further accelerated.

Dr S V Kota Reddy, vice-chancellor, VIT-AP said the second international conference will conclude on February 14. More than 500 research papers were submitted out of which only 120 papers were accepted for presentation. However, 110 papers have been registered to be presented in 15 different sessions throughout these three days of conference. The researchers including academicians and industry persons are taking part from 25 states of India and 12 different countries.