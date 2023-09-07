  • Menu
VIT-AP Men’s Basketball team wins gold medal

VIT-AP University Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy with men’s basketball team, who won gold medal in Inter University Invitational Basketball tournament at the varsity in Inavolu on Wednesday. Deputy Director of Student Welfare Dr Khadeer Pasha, Physical Education Director Dr N Ramachandra Rao and Chief Public Relations Officer G Dayanand are also seen.
Inavolu (Guntur district): VIT-AP University Men’s Basketball team won Inter-University Invitational Basketball tournament organised on the occasion...

Inavolu (Guntur district): VIT-AP University Men’s Basketball team won Inter-University Invitational Basketball tournament organised on the occasion of National Sports Day recently. Inter-University Invitational Basketball tournament was organised by Vignan University.

VIT-AP University Men’s Basketball team defeated SRM University, MB University, Vignan University and VIGNAN LARA and clinched the championship trophy with gold medals and certificates for 11 players. They also won a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy appreciated the winner team at the University here on Wednesday.

