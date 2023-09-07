Live
VIT-AP Men’s Basketball team wins gold medal
Inavolu (Guntur district): VIT-AP University Men’s Basketball team won Inter-University Invitational Basketball tournament organised on the occasion of National Sports Day recently. Inter-University Invitational Basketball tournament was organised by Vignan University.
VIT-AP University Men’s Basketball team defeated SRM University, MB University, Vignan University and VIGNAN LARA and clinched the championship trophy with gold medals and certificates for 11 players. They also won a cash prize of Rs 10,000.
Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy appreciated the winner team at the University here on Wednesday.
