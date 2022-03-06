VIT-AP varsity conducts business plan contest

Vijayawada: VIT- AP School of Business (VSB) and Technology Business Incubator -Innovation Incubation centre (TBI-IIC) has successfully completed the 2-day national-level annual business plan competition on March 4 and 5 on virtual mode.

The valedictory session was held on Saturday in virtual mode and Ramesh Kaza, Senior Managing Director, State Street Bank & Trust, Boston, USA was the chief guest. In his remarks, he stressed upon the students to think beyond the job, It's ok to fail, if you can't take risk now can't risk later. Business plans play a vital role in strategies' and the perfect execution of business with profitability and sustainability.

Dr Raghavendra, Associate Dean-VSB said that a business plan can bring clarity to the decision-making process regarding key aspects of the business such as capital investments, leases, resourcing, etc. Business plan helps in creation of a marketing roadmap, helps to secure talent, support for funding and provides structure to the business.

The valedictory function was also graced by Dr S V Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, VIT-AP, Dr C L V Sivakumar, Registrar VIT-AP, Dr Y V Pavan Kumar, Deputy Director of TBI-IIC, Dr Vikas Mehra (VSB) Professors, students and staff were also present. Dr. Vikas Mehra said that Total 44 teams from all over India competed 15 teams got into the finals. The First prize winner

Team A members Anirudh Gupta and Anusha Priyadarshi of Indian Institute of Technology, Dhanbad, won a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. The second prize winner is Search Your Space, VIT-AP University, Andhra Pradesh. The team won cash prize of Rs 50,000. The team members are Shaik Sameeruddin, MD Abdul Razzaq and Mohammed Suhail. The third prize winner Hustlers, Gute Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar. The team won a cash prize of Rs 25,000. Members are Ravi Sinhmar and Kirti Sharma.