VMC officials asked to create awareness on Covid guidelines

Vijayawada: Municipal Corporation commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh asked the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials to create awareness among the people on Covid guidelines to be followed in the city in view of the second wave of the outbreak.

Addressing the meeting with officials at the command control room in the VMC office, on Monday, Venkatesh said the officials must be on high alert and work with the same spirit as they had worked during the initial period of the outbreak.

He asked the officials to get ready for barricading the hot spots and ensure that disinfectant should be sprayed in the vulnerable areas. He asked the officials to track the people, who comes from abroad and collect their information. He instructed the officials to ensure that all children studying in the VMC schools and attending the classes wear masks and schools must be sanitised regularly as per Covid norms.

He further said that the toilets in the VMC schools must be cleaned regularly and no food items should be sold within the distance of 100 metres of the VMC schools.

Venkatesh said Rythu Bazaars will not be allowed to function near the schools in the city.