Vocal concert enthralls audience

Vijayawada: Drusya Vedika Samskrutika Seva Samithi, an audience club spreading cultural aroma to the cultural lovers of Vijayawada and surrounding areas, organised monthly programmes regularly and arranged a conceptual programme based on Annamacharya keerthanas.

The first programme started with the vocal concert of Annamacharya keerthanas rendered by O Vishnu Priya and V Sai Pragnya individually and also as a duet. Vishnu Priya presented ‘Chudaramma satulara’, ‘Narayanate namo namo’, ‘Muddugare Yesoda’ and ‘Bhavamulona’ and Pragnya rendered ‘Vinaro bhagyamu’, ‘Madhava Kesava’, ‘Hari namame’ and ‘Nitya pujalivivo’ here on Sunday. Both the artistes presented the keerthanalu ‘Brahmamokkate’, ‘Govinda Govinda’, ‘jagadapu chanavula’, ‘Katteduro Vaikunthamu’ and ‘Deva Devam bhaje’. This concert was instrumentally supported by PV Prasad on mridangam and Panyam Dakshinamurthy on violin. This concert was appreciated by the music lovers.

The second part of the event was classical dance performed by the disciples of Ch Ajay Kumar, G Sailasri, Y Anuradha, A Santosh and H Lekhya Bharani. The students Yashika, Khyathi, Haasitha, Rasya, Kathyayani, Tejasri, Veda, Aadhya, Hemitha, Jashwitha, Nikhila, Navya Suvarna, Teja Sri Devi, Chaitra, Mahathi, Mrudula, K Sanvisari, N Sahithi Anu, J Pravallika, J Likitha, K Chidrupethi, M Sahasra, N Rishitha, M Bhavana, M Trisha and K Keerthi Priya performed the classical dances for Annamacharya Keerthans like “Tiru tiru Javarla”, “Madhava Kesava”, “Siruta Navvula Vaadu”, “Dasavatharamulu”, “Srimannarayana”, “Govind Govinda” “Satyabhama sarasapu nagavu” “Parama purushudu”, “Navamurtulinatti narasimhamu”, “Kalamularu kalige nikunide”, “Jagadapu”, “Alarulu kuriyaga” and “Palumaru”. The spectators in the auditorium appreciated the presentation of the dance items.

Before commencing the programme, Dhulipala Amareswara Sarma narrated the beauty of the Annamacharya keerthanas. Borra Naren, E Ramesh and Sai Pragnya conducted the programme.