Women Entrepreneurs Wing of AP Chambers launched

Chairman of Vignan University Lavu Rathaiah was the chief guest at the inauguration of AP Chambers’ Central Zone Women Entrepreneurs Wing in Guntur on Sunday. AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskar Rao and general manager B Rajasekhar, Sakku Madhavi Latha, Dr Rayapati Mamatha, Y Geethika Srikanthy are also seen
Chairman of Vignan University Lavu Rathaiah was the chief guest at the inauguration of AP Chambers' Central Zone Women Entrepreneurs Wing in Guntur on Sunday. AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskar Rao and general manager B Rajasekhar, Sakku Madhavi Latha, Dr Rayapati Mamatha, Y Geethika Srikanthy are also seen

Vijayawada: President of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) Potluri Bhaskara Rao participated in inauguration of AP Chambers’ Central Zone Women Entrepreneurs Wing in Guntur here on Sunday. Chairman of Vignan University Dr Lavu Rathaiah was the chief guest.

Addressing a meeting, Bhaskara Rao said that women’s participation in the economy is essential for the sustainable economic development, gender equality and poverty alleviation.

At present, women’s economic contribution in India accounts for only 17 per cent of the GDP, which is less than half the global average. The World Bank reports that India could increase GDP growth by 1.5 percentage points by including 50 percent of the women in the workforce. AP Chambers has taken the initiative to start its Central Zone Women Entrepreneurs Wing in Guntur with women entrepreneurs from Guntur and neighbouring districts.

India has 63 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) of which around 20 per cent are women-owned, employing 22 to 27 million people.

Sakku Madhavi Latha took charge as the chairperson of the Central Zone Women Entrepreneurs Wing and Dr Rayapati Mamatha took charge as the vice-chairperson of the Wing.

Executive Vice President L Raghu Rami Reddy, General Secretary B Raja Sekhar, Women Entrepreneurs Wing chairperson Y Geetha Srikanth were present.

A large number of women entrepreneurs and women who are interested in venturing into business took part in the event.

