Women safety top priority, says DGP

Vijayawada: DGP K Rajendranath Reddy has said the Andhra Pradesh police give top priority for the protection of women in the state and Disha mobile was launched for the safety of women. He said women can download the Disha app and can get police protection in a very short time.

He participated in the Women’s Day celebrations organised at the State police office on Thursday. Women working in CID, Forensic Lab and other departments participated in the celebrations. DGP Rajendranath cut the cake and congratulated the women to mark the International Women’s Day to be celebrated on Friday.

He said women are proving their talent in all spheres of life and professions. He said women reached the top heights in institutions like ISRO, DRDO and others. He distributed the prizes to the meritorious and talented women staff on the occasion. He specially congratulated Padmavati, who climbed Himalayas six times and announced a cash prize of Rs 25,000. He said the police would render all kinds of assistance to Padmavati for her future endeavours.