Live
- How Sound Baths Can Enhance Your Mental Wellness?
- Centre approves Rs 2,093 cr outlay for highway, ropeway projects in J&K
- International Women’s Day 2024: 10 Tips Every Woman Should Follow For a Healthy Life
- Google Commemorates Women’s Achievements on International Women’s Day 2024
- Fishermen's agitation in Kakinada The agitators burnt the boat on the road
- Watch Laapataa Ladies for Rs 100 on International Women's Day!
- Nandini Agasara sets her sights on gold
- Erram Poorna Shanthi’s mission to empower the underprivileged
- Singer Maithili Thakur on meeting PM Modi: ‘Aaj main aapse mili, bahut khushi hui’
- Hyderabad: Narendra Modi rolls out slew of projects for Telangana State from J&K
Just In
Women safety top priority, says DGP
Vijayawada: DGP K Rajendranath Reddy has said the Andhra Pradesh police give top priority for the protection of women in the state and Disha mobile...
Vijayawada: DGP K Rajendranath Reddy has said the Andhra Pradesh police give top priority for the protection of women in the state and Disha mobile was launched for the safety of women. He said women can download the Disha app and can get police protection in a very short time.
He participated in the Women’s Day celebrations organised at the State police office on Thursday. Women working in CID, Forensic Lab and other departments participated in the celebrations. DGP Rajendranath cut the cake and congratulated the women to mark the International Women’s Day to be celebrated on Friday.
He said women are proving their talent in all spheres of life and professions. He said women reached the top heights in institutions like ISRO, DRDO and others. He distributed the prizes to the meritorious and talented women staff on the occasion. He specially congratulated Padmavati, who climbed Himalayas six times and announced a cash prize of Rs 25,000. He said the police would render all kinds of assistance to Padmavati for her future endeavours.