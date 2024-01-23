Women voters outnumber men in NTR district

Vijayawada: Women voters outnumber men in all assembly constituencies of NTR district. The election commission on Monday released the final voters list of Andhra Pradesh. The men and women voters’ ratio is 1000:1049 as per the latest list released by the EC. Men voters in NTR district are 817484 and women voters are 857361 and the third gender voters are 150. The total number of voters in NTR district is 16,74,995.

Mylavaram assembly constituency is the biggest constituency in NTR district with 276409 voters and Vijayawada Central assembly constituency is the second biggest with 273754 voters. Vijayawada East constituency has 264778 voters and Vijayawada West segment has 248849 voters. Tiruvuru (SC) segment has 205476 voters, Nandigama (SC) 203322 and Jaggaiahpet constituency has the least 202407 voters. The EC has added 35,843 new voters to the list after the draft voters list prepared by October 27, 2023. The total voters were 16,39,152 by October 27, 2023 and now increased to 16,74,995. There is an increase by 2.19 percent in the district. The average population and voters ratio is 1000:689 in seven assembly segments under Vijayawada Lok Sabha segment and NTR district.