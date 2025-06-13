Live
Yoga program held at All India Radio in Vijayawada
In the Runup to International Yoga Day on June 21
Vijayawada: In preparation for International Yoga Day on June 21, an enthusiastic yoga program was organized at the All India Radio premises in Vijayawada.
More than 150 staff members from various departments of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting attended the event early Friday morning. This personnel included representatives from All India Radio, Doordarshan, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), and the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC).
District Collector of NTR District, Dr. G. Lakshmi, addressing as chief guest highlighted that yoga has the transformative power to promote a balanced and healthy life.
Guests of honor were Rajinder Choudhary, Additional Director General of PIB Vijayawada, and M. Someswara Rao, Deputy Director General of All India Radio Vijayawada have appreciated the enthusiastic participation of the staff in the yoga practice, highlighting the commitment of media personnel to embrace health through yoga.
The session began at 6 a.m., featuring trained instructors showcasing various yoga asanas. Participants exhibited great enthusiasm and energy, reflecting a growing awareness of holistic well-being among government employees. This event is part of a series of nationwide activities in anticipation of the International Day of Yoga, which carries special significance this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the main event in Visakhapatnam on June 21, where over five lakh people are anticipated to participate in the Visakha Yoga event.
The participant expressed gratitude for the preparatory activities in Vijayawada, emphasizing the Center's efforts to make yoga a mass movement and promote its benefits for physical, mental, and spiritual health.