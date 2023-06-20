YS Jagan presents Jagananna Animuthyalu awards to SSC toppers

Live
YS Jagan presents Jagananna Animuthyalu awards to students who outshined in the SSC and intermediate examinations.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday presented awards to the students who stood top in the SSC and Intermediate 2023 examination held in the recent March and April under Jagananna Animuthyalu.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief minister said that the government has brought many reforms in the field of education to provide quality education to every student irrespective of poverty. The chief minister said they are providing better facilities at the school besides implementing the English Medium in public schools along with the CBSE syllabus. He said they are providing tabs to the students studying the professional courses.
The Chief Minister assured that the government would provide all the financial assistance to the students regarding education no matter what the financial constraints are and said that he will stand by the poor.
As part of the Jagananna Animuthyalu awards, Rs. 1 lakh will be presented to the state-level topper l in the SSC examination followed by Rs. 75,000 to the second topper and 50,000 to the third topper respectively. While district-level toppers would get Rs. 50,000 for the first ranker, Rs. 30,000 for the second ranker, and Rs. 15,000 for the third ranker.
On the other hand, Rs. 1 lakh will be awarded to 26 students for state-level group-wise toppers and at the constituency level, branch-wise toppers will be awarded Rs.15,000 each to 662 students.