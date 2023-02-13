YSRCP government failed on all fronts, flays GVL Narasimha Rao

Vijayawada: BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao on Sunday alleged that the YSRCP government failed on all fronts to develop the State during the last four years.

He said the State government was also not in a position to pay salaries to its employees. Addressing the media at the State party office on Sunday, Narasimha Rao said the Central government was sanctioning grants to the State but there was no development in the State due to lack of commitment from Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He alleged that the government was trying to blame the Union government for its failures. He said the YSRCP MPs were also following in the footsteps of the MPs of the previous TDP government in leveling baseless allegations against the Union government.

Narasimha Rao alleged that the YSRCP MPs were lying to cover up the failures of the State government in completion of projects. He said both the YSRCP and the TDP were trying to betray the people of Andhra Pradesh with assurances and felt the two parties would be defeated in the 2014 Assembly elections.

He said the development of Andhra Pradesh would be possible with the formation of BJP and Jana Sena government and hoped the two parties would come to power in 2024 elections.

GVL said the BJP would launch Poru Yatra again after March 10, 2023 and recalled that there was a huge response for the Bus Yatra conducted by the party State president Somu Veerraju. He said the YSRCP did injustice to Kapus in the State and stated that former Chief Ministers YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy have done the same to the Kapus.