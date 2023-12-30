YSRCP rejig likely to end today

Vijayawada/Nellore : There is high tension in the rank and file of the YSRCP over the marathon exercise that is going on within the party over identifying the winning horses who can face the “joint onslaught of wolves who are trying to defeat Jagan.” As part of this exercise, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been calling leaders and incumbent MLAs to his camp office where they were asked to meet the regional coordinators of the party.

According to sources, the clouds on who will get the party ticket and who will be dropped is now getting clear and a second list of district in-charges would be announced either on Saturday or Sunday.

But the decision of the YSRCP leadership to change district in-charges had created trouble at many places. For example, in Nellore Rural, Udayagiri and Venkatagiri Assembly segments, the decision had led to a major setback to the ruling YSR Congress Party.

It may be recalled that the party has made current Nellore MP Adala Prabhakara Reddy as in-charge for Nellore Rural. Nedurumalli Sriram Kumar Reddy for Venkatagiri and Mekapati Gopala Reddy, brother of present Udayagiri MLA M Chandra Sekhar Reddy as in-charges. This was done soon after Nellore district in-charge and incumbent MLA Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy (Nellore Rural), Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (Venkatagiri) and Mekapati Chandra Sekhar Reddy (Udayagiri) were suspended from the party.

These three have now moved closer to the TDP.

While Mekapati Chandra Sekhar Reddy officially joined the TDP, Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy launched electioneering along with his family members as a TDP nominee in the Rural constituency. Anam Ramanarayana Reddy is waiting for the clearance to contest from the Atmakuru Assembly constituency.

Even internal bickering among the second rung leaders had increased causing headache for the ruling party. Party sources say that the leaders like Poluboyina Anil Kumar Yadav (Nellore city), Adala Prabhakar Reddy (Nellore Rural) and R Pratahp Kumar Reddy (Kavali) are facing problems on account of internal trouble among the rank and file. They have even told the regional coordinators that that they were opposed to these leaders but still the high command announced their names.

The party is yet to decide the candidates for Udayagiri, Venkatagiri, Atmakuru, Kovuru, Kandukuru and Nellore Parliament seats. In the last elections, the party had won in all the 10 Assembly seats under the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency.

But that kind of confidence is lacking this time. A senior YCP leader on the condition of anonymity told The Hans India that this time it is going to be an uphill task for the ruling party. A lot depends on whom the Opposition would select as their candidate.

In East Godavari district, party seems to have cleared the name of Vanga Geeta for Pithapuram segment. The name of Thota Narsimham is said to have been cleared from Jaggampet. The fate of Taneti Vanitha from Kovvur in West Godavari district still hangs in balance though she claims that she has been assured of the ticket. Similarly, the party is still struggling to decide the candidate for the Giddalur and Parchur constituencies in Prakasam district.

It is learnt that party has decided to replace Kapu Ramachandra Reddy who is an MLA from Rayadurg segment in Anantapur district. The party is likely to change the present MLA Chennakesava Reddy from Yemmiganur in Kurnool district. Butta Renuka and Rudra Goud are said to be the front runners from here.