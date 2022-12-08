YSRCP stands for social justice: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: "Empowering BCs didn't mean giving them iron boxes, sewing machines, and other implements. BC means hard work, and they help make everything from the chairs we sit on, the bed we sleep on, the foundation of our houses to the furniture in our houses and our plates and glasses, and the manufacturing of clothes. For thousands of years, BCs have contributed to the heritage and culture of our society," said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Addressing the mammoth 'Jai Ho BC Mahasabha' at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on Wednesday, the CM said his government has proved that the BCs do not mean backward classes but "backbone class". They may have been backward in the past, but they are now forward in all aspects.

Jagan stated that he had fulfilled 90 per cent of his promises to the BCs. In the last three years, he said as many as 82,000 BCs were given political empowerment, beginning with cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, mandal parishad and zilla parishad members, sarpanches, ward members, municipal councillors, and in nominated positions.

He said, "In 2014, Naidu made 114 promises to the BCs, but could not implement even 10 percent of them. You should tell him that you have political empowerment now and become part of the government. Naidu had betrayed weaker sections for long and the ensuing elections would be TDP's Waterloo," he added.

He asked the rank and file to get into election mode and take the achievements of the government from door-to-door. He said Chandrababu and his bandwagon have been trying to stall everything, from three capitals to housing for the poor.

Chandrababu is trying to cheat the BCs to overcome his failure in implementing the assurances given to them.

While TDP deceived BCs, his government had empowered them by setting up a permanent BC Commission which is the first of its kind in the country. BC's should teach a lesson to Chandrababu in the ensuing elections, he said.

Jagan claimed that Rs 3.19 lakh crore was spent for financial empowerment. This became possible as YSRCP's manifesto is welfare of BCs, SCs, STs and minorities, besides ensuring the implementation of Navratnas.

YSRCP has brought 50 percent reservation in nominated posts and works and is supporting the BCs through Amma Vodi and YSR Cheyutha schemes. Jagananna Chedodu scheme is being implemented to support small traders. Around Rs 14,110 crores was given to the beneficiaries under Cheyuta scheme. In Tirumala, a tradition of opening temple doors was given to Sannidhi Gollas, he said.

He further said, four of the five Deputy CMs are from the BCs, SCs, STs and minority communities. Out of 32 MLCs, 18 are BCs, SCs, STs, minorities. Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, and Council Chairman Moshen Raju are from the weaker sections.