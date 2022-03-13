YSRCP turns 12; Bringing in revolutionary changes: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Vijayawada: YSRCP celebrated 12th formation day across the state by hoisting party flags, cutting cakes and organising various service activities.

Taking to Twitter, YSRCP president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "By God's grace and people's blessings we have stepped into the 12th year today. Treating manifesto as Bhagvadgita, Bible and Quran, we could bring in revolutionary changes in every household in education, economic and social fields. Our goals are being achieved...which are vouched by our victories".

Celebrations were held on grand note at the party central office. Government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hoisted the party flag.

Speaking on the occasion, he said YSRCP had fulfilled the aspirations of millions of people. The party is gaining popularity because it is competing in service rather than power politics, he said.

Ramakrishna Reddy said the foundation towards the four important pillars of development was laid in the governance of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said the Chief Minister has made revolutionary changes in education and health sectors and added that all sections, including BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities were politically empowered. He said the government is working towards women empowerment.

The YSRCP leader said MLAs giving reference for admission in government schools is real improvement and added that student enrolment ratio has increased, dropout ratio decreased because of the steps taken by the Chief Minister. He said the Chief Minister has been implementing all the welfare schemes despite financial constraints and Covid pandemic and added that more than Rs 1.20 lakh crore has been given directly to the people through DBT (direct benefit transfer) schemes. He slammed the opposition TDP for its 'false propaganda' and directed the cadres to be alert.

Ministers Audimulapu Suresh, Dharmana Krishna Das, MP Mopidevi Venkatramana, MLAs Merugu Nagarjuna, Jogi Ramesh, Abbaiah Chowdary, MLCs Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, Gangula Prabhakar Reddy, DC Govinda Reddy, Janga Krishna Murthy, Duvvada Srinivas, Ummareddy Vemkateswarulu, Lella Appi Reddy, Pothula Sunitha, Telugu Akademi Chairperson Lakshmi Parvathi and others were present on the occasion.