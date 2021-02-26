YSRCP will win all 21 divisions in Central constituency, says MLA Malladi Vishnu

Vijayawada: YSRCP leader and Central MLA Malladi Vishnu has said that the YSRCP would win all 21 divisions in the Central constituency limits in the VMC polls. He along with YSRCP contestant M Sudharani, his supporters and party workers canvassed in division number 30 on Thursday. During the campaign, Malladi Vishnu narrated the welfare schemes being implemented in the YSRCP rule in the State and the efforts being made by the government for the development of the city. He assured the voters that the city would be developed, if the YSRCP is voted to power in the municipal corporation elections to be held on March 10. Several hundred party workers, supporters and local leaders enthusiastically participated in the election campaign.

Shaik Kareemunnisa, whose name was announced for the MLC post on behalf of YSRCP, met MLA Malladi Vishnu during the campaign in division number 30 on Thursday and thanked the Vishnu and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for choosing her name for the MLC post.