11 Persons fall sick after consuming stored food

Anakapalli: 11 Persons fell sick after consuming stored food in Moturupalem area of Atchutapuram mandal of Anakapalli district on Friday.

After getting shifted to a hospital, the victims are undergoing treatment at the Atchutapuram primary health centre wherein the medical team attended to them with immediate effect. The victims are said to be out of danger.

As soon as receiving the information, Elamanchili MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar visited the village and instructed the officials concerned to provide better treatment to the victims. He visited the primary health centre and interacted with the victims at the PHC.

The doctors were asked about the health condition of the patients. The district medical and health officials have set up a special medical camp in the mandal.