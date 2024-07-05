Live
- ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Munisha Khatwani opens up about difficult phase in her life
- Pakistan Cricket Board announces home schedule; Bangladesh, England and West Indies to visit Pakistan
- Study shows how cancer evades chemotherapy, finds mechanism to reverse
- ACESO launches 'ALIP' to secure continuity of life coverage benefits for LIC policyholders
- Post Team India victory rally, many fans return barefoot; BMC scoops up loads of lost footwear
- 'It was Chahal & Kuldeep's idea': Rohit on a unique walk at podium to receive trophy
- Budget likely to see cut in fiscal deficit target to 4.9-5 pc on higher revenue receipts: ICRA
- Maha Oppn walks out for not being allowed to speak on Dy CM's reply on budget debate in House
- Pakistan to host Bangladesh, England and West Indies in 2024/25 season for seven Tests
- Gas leak affects dozens of workers at Kuala Lumpur airport
Just In
11 Persons fall sick after consuming stored food
11 Persons fell sick after consuming stored food in Moturupalem area of Atchutapuram mandal of Anakapalli district on Friday.
Anakapalli: 11 Persons fell sick after consuming stored food in Moturupalem area of Atchutapuram mandal of Anakapalli district on Friday.
After getting shifted to a hospital, the victims are undergoing treatment at the Atchutapuram primary health centre wherein the medical team attended to them with immediate effect. The victims are said to be out of danger.
As soon as receiving the information, Elamanchili MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar visited the village and instructed the officials concerned to provide better treatment to the victims. He visited the primary health centre and interacted with the victims at the PHC.
The doctors were asked about the health condition of the patients. The district medical and health officials have set up a special medical camp in the mandal.