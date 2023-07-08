2-day State conference of psychiatrists from today

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): A two-day State conference of psychiatrists will be held at Manjeera International Convention Centre here on Saturday and Sunday (July 8 and 9), according to Dr Karri Rama Reddy, psychiatrist and chairman of the organising committee of the conference.

Speaking to the media along with Dr Endluri Prabhakar, president of AP branch of Indian Psychiatry Professionals Association, at Press Club here on Friday, Dr Rama Reddy said that a record number of 450 delegates will participate in this 43rd annual conference. State Medical Education Department Director Dr DVSL Narasimham and YSR Health University Registrar V Radhika Reddy will attend as chief guests at the opening conference on Saturday morning. He said discussions will be held at this conference with the main theme ‘Revival of Psychiatry - Eradication of Misinformation’.

“We are opening an innovative discussion on topics such as mental problems and mental instincts, which tell the things prophesied by myths and legends,” he said. Scholars like Dr Salaka Raghunatha Sharma and Viswanatha Gopalakrishna will explain the principles of Sanatana Mano Dharma. Dr Rama Reddy harmonizes them with modern scientific knowledge.

Dr Endluri Prabhakar said that Dr Rama Reddy is great in making the available medical knowledge on mental problems accessible to the common man through his speeches. He said that 70 percent of people in society are suffering from various mental problems and pressures. Many people hold back from consulting psychiatrists due to social inhibitions.

Dr Prabhakar explained that insanity is only one of the 400 types of mental problems. He urged people to get out of the old belief that there is no cure for mental illness.

Conference Management Committee vice-president Dr M Vijaya Gopal, Dr R Kishore Kumar and Dr Karri Manasa were present at the press conference.