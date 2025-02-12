22,493 to vote in North Andhra Teacher’s MLC polls

Visakhapatnam: Over 22,000 voters are going to exercise their franchise in the MLC elections which the political parties consider as the most prestigious polls.

The ruling alliance leaders express confidence that their candidates are sure to emerge victorious in the ensuing North Andhra Teachers MLC elections scheduled after the general elections 2024.

All nominations of the candidates to contest for the North Andhra Teachers MLC constituency were approved. Election observer M M Nayak and returning officer and Visakhapatnam district collector M N Harendhira Prasad examined the nominations here on Tuesday in the presence of the candidates. A total of 10 candidates submitted 20 sets of nominations. Of them, three sets were not in a proper format. However, as the candidates were presented with alternate sets, the Retiring Officer approved them.

A total of 10 candidates submitted 20 sets of nominations as part of the nomination filing exercise which was held from February 3 to 10.

According to the district officials, 22,493 voters in the combined North Andhra districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam will cast their votes in 123 polling stations. Candidates can withdraw their nominations on February 13 by 3 pm, said the district collector. Later, there would be a meeting with all the contesting candidates at 3.30 pm on the same day.