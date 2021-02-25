250 delegates to take part in Town and Country Planners' meet

Visakhapatnam: The 69th national conference of the Town and Country Planner will be launched on Friday in Visakhapatnam, said secretary general of Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI) S B Khodankar.



Sharing the details of the conference here with media on Thursday, he said about 250 delegates from different parts of the country will participate directly and 350 will participate in virtual mode in the three-day conference.

Further, Khodankar mentioned that the theme will focus on 'Sustainable Development Goals in the context of Covid-19'. Sub-themes include 'Environment and climate change', 'Housing strategy for lig and mig', 'Water sensitive planning' and local sub-theme 'Integrated coastal region development plan'.

Khodankar stated the conference provides an opportunity to town planners across the state, educationists, researchers and allied professionals from the government, public, corporate, cooperative and private sectors to discuss latest developments and technology.

Recommendations of the conference will be sent to the government and all other stakeholders of urban development for their consolidation. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate as chief guest and deliver the inaugural speech.

Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Y Srilakshmi will inaugurate the exhibition. Vice president of ITPI, V Ramudu and chairman of APRC B Balaji participated in the conference.