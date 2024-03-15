3-party alliance may repeat 2014 results in united Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Voters are wondering whether TDP-JSP-BJP alliance will repeat its performance of 2014 in undivided Visakhapatnam district this time too.

As the three parties join hands for the elections after a decade, the leaders are expecting big from their partnership.

The three parties, however, faced a big defeat in the last elections as they decided to part ways and contest individually.

The BJP could not earn even deposits in several constituencies, while the JSP could manage to gain the second or third place in some of seats.

Like before, there is a possibility of the TDP gaining grip in urban seats, including North, East, West and South, this time too. In 2014, BJP and TDP with the support of the JSP contested in 15 constituencies of the undivided Visakhapatnam. Of them, the allied parties won in a dozen constituencies along with a Lok Sabha seat. The YSRCP could make its presence felt only in three constituencies. That too, in rural region, while it lost in the urban seats.

Kidari Sarveshwar Rao in Araku, Goddeti Madhavi from Paderu and Budi Mutyala Naidu from G Madugula emerged victorious on 2019 on YSRCP ticket.

The rest of the seats, including Narsipatnam, Payakaraopeta, Elamanchili, Pendurthi, Anakapalli, Chodavaram, Bheemunipatnam, Gajuwaka, East, West, North and South were won by the TDP.

In 2014, an MP seat and an MLA ticket were allotted to BJP as a part of the seat sharing exercise in Visakhapatnam.

In the same polls, K Haribabu was announced as a combined candidate ( BJP, TDP and JSP) for Lok Sabha. YSRCP honourary president and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother Y S Vijaya Lakshmi (Vijayamma) contested for LS seat as the main opponent against Haribabu. Apart from her, candidates from the Congress, BSP, AAP and 13 independent candidates were in the fray.

While Haribabu garnered 5.66 lakh votes, Vijayamma earned 4.76 lakh votes. From the North assembly, BJP candidate P Vishnu Kumar Raju won with 18,240 vote margin.

The trio could get results as they allied with one another in 2014. As they decided to wage a lone battle in the subsequent elections, the YSRCP registered a massive victory beyond one's imagination. The YSRCP won 151 seats, a number that no other party has reached so far.

Of the 23 seats the TDP managed to win, four seats belong to Visakhapatnam urban constituencies.

Following the triparty alliance now, political analysts predict the 2014 trend is likely to get re peated this time too.