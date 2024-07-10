4-time MLA Velagupudi is quite popular among his constituents

Visakhapatnam: The signs of development in Visakhapatnam East constituency are quite apparent as four-time TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, made a mark for himself by contributing generously to the constituency’s growth.

For the past two decades, the MLA has been serving the constituents tirelessly. The traces of his hard work reflect through the development he made as a public representative in the segment, comprising several posh localities.

A native of Vijayawada, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu settled in Visakhapatnam. In 2009, he contested as an MLA from the east constituency from TDP ticket. Since then, there is no looking back for him. Despite the opponent’s strength or the party he or she belongs to, Ramakrishna Babu could never be defeated.

His ‘larger-than-life’ moustache and occasional thigh-slapping mannerism made Velagapudi more popular among the masses. During his ward visits, the MLA knocks doors of the households and savours fish curry the women dished out for the day. An ardent admirer of actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, Velagapudi organises special programmes marking Balayya’s birthday celebrations and his new film releases.

Despite the ‘fan’ wave in 2019, Velagapudi emerged victorious.

In the 2024 polls, his opponent YSRCP candidate and then Visakhapatnam MP M V V Satyanarayana pampered the constituents with lavish goodies. He also spent a lot for infrastructure development in the constituency, shelling out crores of rupees. Despite the expensive feats, nothing did work before Velagapudi’s people-charming skills which eventually made him win with a huge majority of 70,877 votes.

According to political analysts, the opponent had spent close to Rs 100 crore during 2024 polls. It is the same reason why the TDP terms the four-time MLA’s win as ‘Rs 100-crore victory’.