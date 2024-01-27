  • Menu
400 families loyal to YSRCP join TDP

MP K Rammohan Naidu (left) and MLA B Ashok (right) welcoming YSRCP supporters into TDP fold at a programme in Bathupuram village on Friday 

Srikakulam : Around 400 YSRCP families loyal to YSRCP in Bathupuram village of MG Puram grama panchayat in Sompeta mandal under Itchapuram Assembly constituency joined TDP on Friday. In a party event at Bathupuram village, TDP Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Itchapuram MLA Bendalam Ashok welcomed the YSRCP supporters into the TDP fold.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP explained that in all Assembly constituencies YSRCP leaders and functionaries are showing interest to join TDP leaving YSRCP, which is proof that YSRCP had failed to fulfil its assurance and lost confidence of people. TDP leaders G Sirisha, U Brahmanandam and others attended the programme.

