50L ex gratia demanded for kin of nurses who died of Covid

Visakhapatnam: Contract staff nurses of Government Victoria Hospital (Ghosha Hospital) and King George Hospital on Friday expressed concern over various issues and demanded that their problems be resolved at the earliest. Stressing on equal pay for equal work, they demanded the State government to pay a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to families of nurses who succumbed to Covid-19, permanent employment to the kin of the deceased and implementation of a single cadre for all staff nurses in the health department.

This apart, the nurses demanded 14 days leave be granted to the workers who got infected with Covid-19 for treatment. They mentioned that if their demands were not met, they would go for a State-wide strike from June 28.

Also, staff nurses at King George Hospital took out a protest, making similar demands.