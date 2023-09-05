614 candidates attend SI physical tests

Visakhapatnam: As part of the police recruitment process for trainee Sub Inspectors, physical fitness and physical efficiency tests for 614 candidates were conducted here on Monday.

Visakhapatnam range DIG, S Harikrishna and Vizianagaram district SP Deepika Patil, supervised the selection process.

Officials said about 800 candidates were registered for the test, but only 614 candidates attended.

As part of the police recruitment process, the original certificates of the candidates were examined. Biometric examination and physical measurement tests related to height and weight were conducted.

Later, 1,600 metre run for the qualified candidates, subsequently 100 metre run for candidates who qualified in 1,600 metre run and long jump tests were conducted.

Additional SP and nodal officer Dilip Kiran, AR DSP P Nageswara Rao and ministerial staff participated in the programme.