662 schools selected under PM SHRI in AP

Visakhapatnam: The learning phase is going to be fun-filled at schools that have been picked by the Union Ministry for Education for the flagship scheme of Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) as it will be more based on activity and innovation. As many as 662 schools in Andhra Pradesh have been chosen for the scheme. Of them, 105 schools are from north Andhra districts. All over the state, highest number (41) of schools are from Prakasam district followed by (39) from Nellore district.



Developed in tandem with the National Education Policy-2020, the PM SHRI schools will accord priority to deliver quality teaching for the cognitive development of students and strive to create and nurture holistic individuals equipped with key 21st century skills.

Recently, a 28-member delegation from State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) from Delhi visited a number of schools across north Andhra to evaluate the possibility of rolling out the scheme. The team took stock of the facilities, including classrooms, labs, etc.,

Thirty-two Schools in Srikakulam, 24 in Anakapalli, 16 in ASR district, 29 schools in Vizianagaram and four schools in Visakhapatnam, including Government High School in Pendurthi, MCHS at Railway New Colony, ZPHS Revadi in Padmanabham and Anandapuram ZP High School have been selected for PM SHRI.

"The PM SHRI schools will be developed as green schools, incorporating environment friendly aspects like solar panels and LED lights, nutrition gardens with natural farming, waste management, plastic free campus, water conservation and harvesting, study of traditions/practices related to protection of environment, climate change related hackathon and awareness generation to adopt sustainable lifestyle," explains B Pydapu Naidu, MEO, Pendurthi. The PM SHRI schools will encourage mother tongue/local languages as medium of instruction incorporating technological interventions to help bridge language barriers.