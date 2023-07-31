  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam

73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
x
Highlights

The murdered Varalakshmi was 73 years old. Venkatesh has been working as a part-time worker in the shop run by the deceased for some time. He murdered her around 10.30 pm.

Visakhapatnam: A terrible incident took place in Visakhapatnam. Venkatesh who was working as a volunteer killed an old woman named Varalakshmi. The incident took place in Sujatanagar of Pendurthi constituency. The murdered Varalakshmi was 73 years old. Venkatesh has been working as a part-time worker in the shop run by the deceased for some time. He murdered her around 10.30 pm. Locals who came to know about the matter immediately informed the police.

Pendurthi police and clues team are collecting evidence at the scene. Clues team came to the preliminary conclusion that Varalakshmi was killed by pressing a pillow over her face and suffocating her. It is believed that Venkatesh did this murder for the gold on her hooves. It was recorded in the CCTV cameras that Venkatesh came and went to the old lady's house last night. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad