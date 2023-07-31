Live
- PL Stock Report: Supreme Industries (SI IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Robust volume growth amid margin adjustment - Downgrade to 'HOLD'
- KCR to chair Cabinet meeting today
- BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
- POWERGRID organises chess tourney
- Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
- 73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
- Yamuna River: Search Continues For Missing Boys Feared Drowned In Alipur
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana on August 1, light rains today
- FIR Registered Against ITLF Spokesperson Ginza Vualzong For Promoting Enmity In Manipur
- Chiranjeevi hails ‘Baby’ movie and it’s team; says film is an educative film
Visakhapatnam: A terrible incident took place in Visakhapatnam. Venkatesh who was working as a volunteer killed an old woman named Varalakshmi. The incident took place in Sujatanagar of Pendurthi constituency. The murdered Varalakshmi was 73 years old. Venkatesh has been working as a part-time worker in the shop run by the deceased for some time. He murdered her around 10.30 pm. Locals who came to know about the matter immediately informed the police.
Pendurthi police and clues team are collecting evidence at the scene. Clues team came to the preliminary conclusion that Varalakshmi was killed by pressing a pillow over her face and suffocating her. It is believed that Venkatesh did this murder for the gold on her hooves. It was recorded in the CCTV cameras that Venkatesh came and went to the old lady's house last night. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.