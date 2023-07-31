73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: A terrible incident took place in Visakhapatnam. Venkatesh who was working as a volunteer killed an old woman named Varalakshmi. The incident took place in Sujatanagar of Pendurthi constituency. The murdered Varalakshmi was 73 years old. Venkatesh has been working as a part-time worker in the shop run by the deceased for some time. He murdered her around 10.30 pm. Locals who came to know about the matter immediately informed the police.

Pendurthi police and clues team are collecting evidence at the scene. Clues team came to the preliminary conclusion that Varalakshmi was killed by pressing a pillow over her face and suffocating her. It is believed that Venkatesh did this murder for the gold on her hooves. It was recorded in the CCTV cameras that Venkatesh came and went to the old lady's house last night. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.