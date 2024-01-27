Live
75th Republic Day celebrated on a grand note
Speaker, Council chairman list the welfare measures by the govt
Vijayawada : The 75th Republic Day celebrated on a grand note throughout the state. At the Republic Day celebrations held on AP Assembly premises, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram hoisted national flag and narrated on the welfare programmes of the state government for the uplift of weaker sections. Assembly secretary general PPPK Ramacharyulu, assistant secretaries Subbaraju and Vijayaraju and chief marshal D Yedukondalu and others participated.
At AP Legislative Council, chairman Koyye Moshen Raju hoisted the flag and recalled the welfare programmes being implemented by the state government.
At AP Secretariat chief secretary K Jawahar Reddy hoisted tricolour and stressed the need for protecting democratic values.
AP High Court chief justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur hoisted national flag at Republic Day celebrations held at High Court. He said that judiciary stands as main pillar of democracy by protecting fundamental rights enshrined in Constitution.