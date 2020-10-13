8,000 Vizag teachers to get trained under NISHTHA

Visakhapatnam: In a move to enhance capacity building, improve teaching-learning standards through integrated training and strengthen critical thinking among students, the National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA) programme will reach out to 8,000 teachers across Visakhapatnam district.



Initiated by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), NISHTHA, which can be accessed through DIKSHA App, aims at equipping lakhs of teachers across the country through national and State Resource Groups (SRG) and help them match with the emerging trends in the education sector.

With 18 modules covering various topics such as relevance of gender dimension in teaching and learning process, new initiatives in education, steps to cater to the diverse needs of children through various pedagogies, video-screening to share best practices, connecting experts through webinars followed by an assessment, each module will last for five days.

In Visakhapatnam, 50 SRGs have already been trained in the virtual avenue. "About 150 teachers will be assigned to each SRG who will further assist the teachers in following the modules. Currently, 8,000 teachers have been registered for the programme in Visakhapatnam district. As a part of the first phase, all primary and upper primary school teachers and science teachers in high schools will be trained," says N Prem Kumar, Deputy DEO, Visakhapatnam.

The 90-day-long online programme is scheduled to commence from October 16. Downloading the DIKSHA app, teachers can take part in the online modules. "At the end of each module, participants will also get an e-certificate. The training aids in enhancing our expertise to suit the emerging teaching trends," opines Ch Giri Vara Prasad, a Biological Science teacher of Zilla Parishad High School, Chintalagraharam.

Terming the modules as an effective learning tool, ZP High School, Gajuwaka, Physical Science teacher P Raja Rao says, "Online teaching mode is here to stay. The tailor-made modules designed for the purpose will aid in delivering quality learning outcomes and raise the standards of quality in teaching. The platform also assists in creating an enriching inclusive classroom environment."

The second phase of NISHITHA will commence from February next.