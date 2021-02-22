86.94% voters exercise franchise in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The last phase of the gram panchayat polls held in Visakhapatnam revenue division recorded 86.94 per cent on Sunday. In Visakhapatnam district, phase one registered 84.23 per cent, phase two 84.06 per cent, phase three 69.38 per cent.

On Sunday, voters in large numbers came forward to exercise their franchise. Police bandobast was in place in 68 sensitive areas across six mandals. Polling was held in 103 panchayats and 904 ward members. Of the 118 gram panchayats, 14 sarpanches were selected unanimously.

Pendurthi recorded the highest poll percentage of 90.69 per cent. The rest of the mandals registered a polling percentage as follows: Anadapuram-88.80 per cent, Bheemili-84.09 per cent, Padmanabham-86.81 per cent, Parawada - 82.94 per cent and Sabbavaram 88.30 per cent. Visiting Saripalli village in Pendurthi mandal, Director-General of Police D Gautam Sawang said the fourth phase of the gram panchayat polls was conducted peacefully. "Even if the ruling party indulges in any threats during elections, we will take action against them. Irrespective of the parties, no perpetrator will be spared. The police have extended their support to conduct polls sans any untoward incidents. The differently-abled, the elderly and women actively took part in the polls," the DGP said.

Meanwhile, District Collector V Vinay Chand inspected the arrangements made at the polling booths in Vellanki polling centre.