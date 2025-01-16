9th National Boccia Championship concludes

Visakhapatnam: With 280 thrilling matches across different categories, the 9th National Boccia Championship concluded on Wednesday. Hosted by Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), the premier paralympic game BOCCIA brought players from 21 states across the country together and gave hope to hundreds of specially-abled players in India. The championship was held in four categories—singles, pairs, and team events, showcasing remarkable skills of para-athletes through intense quarterfinals, semifinals, and final matches. The winners of these games will have an opportunity to represent India in international games.

On Wednesday, Boccia India’s general secretary, Shaminder Singh, commended AMTZ for its invaluable support, stating, “Boccia has transformed the lives of hundreds of para-athletes, and the support of AMTZ has propelled this sport to the international stage.

From accessible infrastructure to state-of-the-art facilities, players and team Boccia India are inspired to elevate the game to newer heights.”

The AMTZ has been a longstanding supporter of the Boccia Federation, empowering para-athletes to compete both at national and international events. Its MD and Founder CEO Jitendra Sharma highlighted the transformative power of organising this championship. “Boccia serves as a valuable game for individuals with severe disabilities, promoting physical health and enhancing quality of life. AMTZ is always committed to not just saving lives but also empowering the abilities of persons with disabilities,” he said.