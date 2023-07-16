A host of projects initiated to improve infrastructure, port connectivity

Visakhapatnam: Industrialists of Visakhapatnam and representatives of shipping and logistics industry, customs and transport association, NHAI officials and clearance agents discussed various initiatives to improve connectivity.

At a meeting held with BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, they suggested means to lower logistics cost for industry to fast track industrial development of Visakhapatnam region.

The MP highlighted advantages the region is endowed with such as 24/7 highway connectivity for ports, industrial parks and SEZs in Visakhapatnam.

The industrialists brought infrastructure bottlenecks, stoppage of heavy vehicles, immediate and long-term solutions for seamless connectivity to the port, among other topics.

The meeting was an effort towards realising infrastructural development of Visakhapatnam as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under PM Gati Shakti Yojana.

Sharing his views, managing director of Sravan Shipping G.Sambasiva Rao said that there should be no stoppage of cargo and stressed on the immediate need for expansion of road infrastructure in two phases under PM Gati Shakti that works for a long term solution.

Chairman of AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation, Visakhapatnam zone KRB Prakash highlighted non-availability of sufficient rakes a serious issue, which needs immediate attention. Among others, CEO, Vizag Seaport Private Ltd Ragam Kishore, chairman of Visakhapatnam chapter of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation KRB Prakash, NHAI Project Director Prabhat Ranjan, Visakhapatnam Port Authority officials, were present.

The meeting under the chairmanship of GVL Narasimha Rao brought serious problems of the trade and industry and how they have been hampering business and economy.

The MP and NHAI project director mentioned that various national highway projects have already been sanctioned by the government of India for improved port connectivity. This includes a 10-km long 12-lane national highway with 4-km elevated corridor from Convent Junction to be completed in 18 months at a cost of Rs.800 crore and a 12.5-km long Greenfield national highway at a cost of Rs.1,000 crore which will be commissioned soon. In addition, three flyovers are planned along old national highway 16 (NH 16) from Sheelanagar to Anakapalli over a stretch of 21- km to ease the traffic flow.

Some of the representatives suggested new projects, including an elevated corridor for improved connectivity between Sheelanagar and Gajuwaka and better connectivity for Gangavaram port to the new national highway stretch at Anakapalli.

Responding to them, the MP asked the NHAI officials to examine the proposed highways and assured to discuss with the state and central governments to pursue the proposed new projects. Further, GVL asserted that the present and planned projects will improve port connectivity and lower logistics costs in Visakhapatnam.