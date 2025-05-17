Accelerator-free nitrile gloves made accessible and affordable

Visakhapatnam: Wadi Surgicals in Visakhapatnam announced a major innovation milestone with the launch of accelerator-free nitrile gloves under its flagship brand Enliva.

Developed through intensive research and development and global collaboration, these gloves are India’s first accelerator-free nitrile gloves, representing a leap forward in skin-safe, allergy-free hand protection.

This innovation eliminates the use of common chemical accelerators such as thiurams, carbamates, and MBTs compounds known to cause allergic contact dermatitis (Type IV hypersensitivity) among frequent glove users. The gloves are manufactured using alternative non-sensitizing crosslinking agents and have been rigorously tested for dermatological safety, mechanical strength, and chemical resistance.

Speaking on the occasion, Anindith Reddy, managing director of Wadi Surgicals said “With this launch, we are proud to bring Indian glove manufacturing to the forefront of global innovation. Accelerator-free nitrile gloves are no longer a luxury reserved for global brands as we are making them accessible and affordable.”

The gloves are certified under quality medical standards and REACH-compliance frameworks, and are suitable for use in hospitals, cleanrooms, biotech labs, food processing, and electronics manufacturing.

Selvam Subramaniam, vice president, Operations, said, “This achievement is the result of deep material science innovation and relentless process engineering, Our team worked closely with global polymer experts to create a glove that not only eliminates skin sensitisers but also matches or exceeds global standards of durability, flexibility and protection.”