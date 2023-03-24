Actors to showcase their cricket skills

Visakhapatnam: The city is all set for Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 trophy semi finals and finals at Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 24. Four top teams in the league stages reached semi finals. Karnataka Bulldozers take on Vasavi Telugu Warriors and Bhojpuri Dabangs take on Mumbai Heroes. The teams have played competitive cricket on the field and displayed amazing comradely off the field between film actors, who arrived from eight film industries, including Vasavi Telugu Warriors, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Bhojpuri Dabangs, Mumbai Heroes and Punjab De Sher. Founder and managing director of CCL Vishnu Vardhan Induri said the season offered more cricket, more celebrities and more fun for the visitors and viewers in the new format of a T20 with two innings of 10 over's per team.