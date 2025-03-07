After a long gap, ‘Prapancha Charitra’ unfurls a new chapter for them!

Visakhapatnam: A book ended a three-decade-long silence between two popular political leaders, aiding them to strengthen family ties and bringing them closer.

The sons-in-law of late Chief Minister of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former minister Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, shared a dais during the book launch of ‘The Glimpses of World History’ (Prapancha Charitra) authored by Dr. Venkateswara Rao.

Burying their political differences for good, both the political leaders were seen hugging one another on the dais during the launch of the book in Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, when the two family members met, their greetings remained quite formal. But on March 6, 2025 their emotional embrace on stage sparked discussions among political circles.

Back then, Venkateswara Rao was with the TDP. He carried out responsibilities assigned by NTR with dedication and commitment. Over the years, he distanced himself from the TDP and joined Congress and YSRCP subsequently.

When Naidu joined the NTR-led TDP from the Congress back then, the terms between the co-brothers were not smooth. The political dominance that brewed between them eventually widened the gap between the two of them.

Both Naidu and Venkateswara Rao maintained distance from each other since then. “Many are under the impression that things are not going well between us. However, it is not ‘be all and end all of life’. The differences between us have become a thing of the past,” Venkateswara Rao mentioned at the programme.

Congratulating Naidu for developing Andhra Pradesh, Venkateswara Rao stated that there is a scope to increase life span incorporating technology. “Naidu can live for another 50 years. However, Naidu’s son might be a bit disappointed about it,” Venkateswara remarked on a lighter vein. After a long gap, the book ‘Prapancha Charitra’ opened a new chapter in the life of Naidu and Rao.