After BJP came to power, scams replaced with schemes: Purandeswari

Visakhapatnam: Highlighting the slogan ‘AP lo oka sari, kendram lo marosari’ (once in Andhra Pradesh and another term at the Centre), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is bracing for the ensuing polls, announced BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari.

Assuring people of AP that the BJP is certain to provide a corruption-free government, Purandeswari appealed to the voters to give a chance to the BJP to do so.

Speaking to the party’s rank and file in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Purandeswari maintained that the ideals of the BJP are quite different compared to the other parties. While the other parties contest in the elections with an aim to gain power, BJP aspires for power to serve the people, she reasoned.

Before 2014, the country was mired in scams. However, after BJP came to power, the scams are being replaced with schemes, Purandeswari said.

Talking about privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), the BJP state president informed that the Centre’s focus was more on placing the company on a profitable track rather than privatising it.

“Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is paying special attention to the VSP and he is reviewing it with the management twice a week.

Privatisation is not going to happen immediately,” she asserted.

About the railway new zone, Purandeswari questioned how can the Centre begin work without the state allotting land for it?

Sharing the vision of Viksit Bharat, the BJP state president stated that it aims at removal of poverty, protection of women and empowerment, creation of jobs for youth and enhancement of food security.

She envisaged that the objectives of Viksit Bharat would be achieved by 2047.